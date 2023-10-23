Markets
Top 10 stocks to watch out for ahead of the critical mineral mines auction
Equitymaster 7 min read 23 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST
Summary
- In its latest move, the Indian government is reportedly looking at clearing some more reforms before the critical minerals mining auction
Mankind has been fascinated with precious metals for centuries. Be it gold or silver, these precious metals are so ubiquitous that they’ve now become a part of our language.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less