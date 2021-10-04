Stocks to Watch: Tata Group, aviation shares, Adani Group, Zee Entertainment

Cadila Healthcare: With talks underway between the central government and Zydus Cadila over the pricing of the covid-19 vaccine ZyCov-D, the pharma company is learnt to have proposed a price of ₹1,900 for its three-dose jab that can be given to those above 12 years of age. However, the government is negotiating for a reduction in price and a final decision on it is likely to be taken this week.