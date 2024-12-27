Markets
Top 10 stocks to add to your watchlist for 2025
Brijesh Bhatia 4 min read 27 Dec 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- If you are looking to build a watchlist for the upcoming year, here are the potential stocks to keep an eye on.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
As we approach the close of 2024, it’s the perfect time to pause, reflect and take stock of our trading journey over the past year.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less