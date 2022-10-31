Top 2 chemical stocks to 'accumulate' post Q2 results, as recommended by Nirmal Bang2 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 11:00 AM IST
- Nirmal Bang has Accumulate ratings on two chemical stocks - Navin Fluorine International and Anupam Rasayan India
Domestic brokerage and research firm Nirmal Bang has ‘Accumulate’ ratings on two chemical stocks - Navin Fluorine International and Anupam Rasayan India after their respective earnings for the second quarter ended September 2022 of the current fiscal or Q2 FY23.