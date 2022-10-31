“We have raised FY23E and FY25E EPS estimates by 8.8% and 7.9%, respectively, but there is a cut in EPS of FY24E by 2.7% (as the equity dilution offsets the +ve PAT growth). The new EPS estimates, which include the 6.5% dilution post QIP, are based on the beat in 1HFY23 results and the increase in capex guidance post the recent QIP worth ₹4.97 bn. During the earnings call, the management was upbeat on the future prospects of CSM based on an increase in capex plan, driven by healthy traction in enquiries/orders (especially from Europe) in outsourcing complex synthesis/molecules," it added.