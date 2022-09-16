Top 5 chemical stocks to buy or accumulate: Nirmal Bang's top picks

For PI Industries, the brokerage said it is gearing up to seize future CSM opportunities in chemicals across non-agro offerings, including Pharma. We expect the existing CSM business to support earnings and ROCE, despite the QIP cash weighing on the BS, pending investments in pharma M&A and organic growth capex. Nirmal Bang said its top stock BUYs in chemicals are UPL (target price of ₹1,144) and PI (target price of ₹3,979).