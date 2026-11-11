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Top 2 stocks to buy for short-term: Canara Bank, Pine Labs by Nagaraj Shetti - Check stop loss, targets

Indian benchmark indices rose on Wednesday, with the Nifty 50 up 0.84% and Sensex up 0.95%, supported by lower crude prices and expectations of foreign inflows. Analysts see resistance near 25,400–25,500 and support around 24,700–24,800.

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Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published11 Nov 2026, 05:23 PM IST
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Top 2 stocks to buy for short-term: Canara Bank, Pine Labs by Nagaraj Shetti - Check stop loss, targets
Top 2 stocks to buy for short-term: Canara Bank, Pine Labs by Nagaraj Shetti - Check stop loss, targets(Photo: AI generated )

Stock market today:The domestic benchmark indices, ended higher on Wednesday, supported by easing crude oil prices and growing expectations of foreign fund inflows amid concerns over heavy artificial intelligence (AI) investments globally.

The Nifty 50 advanced 0.84% to close at 25,255.05, while the Sensex rose 0.95% to 81,879.4. Both indices settled at their highest levels since 26 February and have gained nearly 10% so far in November, outperforming their emerging-market peers.

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Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pumped nearly $6 billion (approximately 53,700 crore) into Indian equities so far in November, marking their biggest monthly buying spree since September 2024. The turnaround follows two years of net outflows, as India emerges as an alternative investment destination amid growing investor concerns over elevated AI spending in global markets.

Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, has recommended buying Canara Bank at 132.15, with a target price of 143 and a stop-loss of 126. The trade has an investment horizon of two to three weeks.

He has also recommended Pine Labs at 166.10, with a target of 179 and a stop-loss of 159, over the same two- to three-week timeframe.

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Also Read | Top stocks to buy this week: Chandan Taparia suggests these three shares to buy

Market Views - Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst of HDFC Securities

After couple of sessions of consolidation, the Nifty 50 witnessed spectacular comeback on Wednesday and registered the swing high of 25,424 but could not sustain the highs amidst volatility.

A small red candle was formed on the daily chart with upper and lower shadow and with gap-up opening. The opening upside gap has almost been filled-left by small margin. Technically, this market action indicates continuation of upside momentum with high volatility near the crucial overhead resistance.

The market action of Wednesday signals presence of strong overhead resistance around 25,400-25,500 levels. Some more consolidation or minor selloff could be seen from the higher levels in the short term. Renewed upside could occur only above the hurdle of 25,500 levels

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and that could pull Nifty 50 towards 26,000 in the near term. Any weakness from here could find support around 24,800-24,700 levels.

Stocks to buy

Buy Canara Bank at 132.15, Target 143, Stoploss 126, Timeframe 2-3 weeks

The PSU Banking stock has witnessed a decisive upmove from the lows in the last couple of weeks. We observe sharp breakout of down sloping trendline recently and the stock price closed higher. Volume pattern and daily RSI shows positive indication for the stock price ahead.

Buy Pine Labs at 166.10, Target 179, Stoploss 159, Timeframe 2-3 weeks

The downward correction of the last couple of months seems to be over. The stock price has bounced back sharply after forming a crucial higher bottom reversal at 150 levels. Currently placed at the edge of breaking above the down trendline resistance at 170 levels. Daily and weekly RSI pattern indicates bullish outlook for the stock price ahead.

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Also Read | Top 5 stocks to buy in Nov: SBI, Swiggy, Adani Power, Lloyds Engg, GE Vernova

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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