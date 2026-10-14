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Top 2 stocks to buy for short-term: Sagility, Rain Industries by Nagaraj Shetti - Check stop loss, targets

The Nifty 50, Sensex retreated on Wednesday, giving back some of Tuesday’s gains amid higher oil prices and continued foreign outflows. Market analysts said Nifty faces resistance at 22,700–22,800, with support near 22,300, and recommended Sagility and Rain Industries for two- to three-week trades.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published14 Oct 2026, 05:35 PM IST
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Top 2 stocks to buy for short-term: Sagility, Rain Industries by Nagaraj Shetti
Top 2 stocks to buy for short-term: Sagility, Rain Industries by Nagaraj Shetti(Photo: AI generated )
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Stock market today: Indian equity benchmarks closed lower on Wednesday, 14 October, as rising oil prices and sustained foreign investor outflows dampened sentiment following the previous session’s rally. Investors also assessed corporate earnings and awaited key US inflation data.

The Nifty 50 fell 0.44% to close at 22,622.70, while the Sensex declined 0.34% to 72,781.89. Eight of the 16 major sectors ended in the red, while the broader market also weakened, with small-cap and mid-cap indices falling 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively.

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The decline followed a strong rebound on Tuesday, when the Nifty and Sensex gained around 1.6% each, led by IT stocks after HCLTech reported quarterly profit that exceeded expectations.

Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, has recommended buying Sagility at 45.60, with a target price of 49.50 and a stop-loss at 43.50. The trade has a timeframe of two to three weeks.

He has also recommended buying Rain Industries at 236, with a target of 255 and a stop-loss at 223, for a similar investment horizon of two to three weeks.

Also Read | Defence stocks to buy: Check DAM Capital's top picks with up to 39% upside

Market Views - Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst of HDFC Securities

The alternative candle pattern of bull and bear continued in the market for the fifth consecutive session on Wednesday and Nifty 50 closed the day lower by 99 points. A small negative candle was formed on the daily chart that signals consolidation movement in the market after a sharp upmove seen on Tuesday. The bearish pattern like lower tops and bottoms is intact on the daily chart. A decisive close above 22,800 is likely to negate this bearish setup.

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Nifty 50 is currently placed at the crucial resistance around 22,700-22,800 levels and a decisive break out of this hurdle could open further short covering in the market towards 23,100-23,200 levels. Any weakness from here could find support around 22,300 levels.

Stocks to buy

Buy Sagility at 45.60, Target at 49.50, Stoploss at 43.50, Timeframe 2-3 weeks

After showing a consolidation movement in the last few weeks, the stock price has witnessed sharp bounce back on Wednesday and closed higher. Currently, placed at the edge of breaking above the crucial hurdle of down sloping trend line at 46 levels. Volume has started to expand during upside breakout in the stock price and daily RSI shows positive indication.

Buy Rain Industries at 236, Target at 255, Stoploss at 223, Timeframe 2-3 weeks

After moving into a larger consolidation pattern in the last couple of months, the stock price has started to witness a decisive break out of the pattern so far this week. We observe bullish patterns like consistent higher lows over the period. Current breakout was accompanied by rise in volume and daily/weekly RSI shows positive indication.

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Also Read | Top stocks to buy for short term: Bajaj Broking's expert suggests these 5 names

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of the expert, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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