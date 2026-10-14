Top 2 stocks to buy for short-term: Sagility, Rain Industries by Nagaraj Shetti - Check stop loss, targets

Stock market today: Indian equity benchmarks closed lower on Wednesday, 14 October, as rising oil prices and sustained foreign investor outflows dampened sentiment following the previous session’s rally. Investors also assessed corporate earnings and awaited key US inflation data.

The Nifty 50 fell 0.44% to close at 22,622.70, while the Sensex declined 0.34% to 72,781.89. Eight of the 16 major sectors ended in the red, while the broader market also weakened, with small-cap and mid-cap indices falling 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively.

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The decline followed a strong rebound on Tuesday, when the Nifty and Sensex gained around 1.6% each, led by IT stocks after HCLTech reported quarterly profit that exceeded expectations.

Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, has recommended buying Sagility at ₹45.60, with a target price of ₹49.50 and a stop-loss at ₹43.50. The trade has a timeframe of two to three weeks.

He has also recommended buying Rain Industries at ₹236, with a target of ₹255 and a stop-loss at ₹223, for a similar investment horizon of two to three weeks.

Market Views - Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst of HDFC Securities The alternative candle pattern of bull and bear continued in the market for the fifth consecutive session on Wednesday and Nifty 50 closed the day lower by 99 points. A small negative candle was formed on the daily chart that signals consolidation movement in the market after a sharp upmove seen on Tuesday. The bearish pattern like lower tops and bottoms is intact on the daily chart. A decisive close above 22,800 is likely to negate this bearish setup.

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Nifty 50 is currently placed at the crucial resistance around 22,700-22,800 levels and a decisive break out of this hurdle could open further short covering in the market towards 23,100-23,200 levels. Any weakness from here could find support around 22,300 levels.

Stocks to buy Buy Sagility at ₹ 45.60, Target at ₹ 49.50, Stoploss at ₹ 43.50, Timeframe 2-3 weeks After showing a consolidation movement in the last few weeks, the stock price has witnessed sharp bounce back on Wednesday and closed higher. Currently, placed at the edge of breaking above the crucial hurdle of down sloping trend line at ₹46 levels. Volume has started to expand during upside breakout in the stock price and daily RSI shows positive indication.

Buy Rain Industries at ₹ 236, Target at ₹ 255, Stoploss at ₹ 223, Timeframe 2-3 weeks After moving into a larger consolidation pattern in the last couple of months, the stock price has started to witness a decisive break out of the pattern so far this week. We observe bullish patterns like consistent higher lows over the period. Current breakout was accompanied by rise in volume and daily/weekly RSI shows positive indication.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of the expert, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.