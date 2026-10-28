Subscribe

Top 2 stocks to buy for short-term: Zydus Life, Whirlpool by Nagaraj Shetti - Check stop loss, targets

The Nifty 50 and Sensex closed lower after a volatile session, weighed by rising oil prices. Technical analysis points to support near 22,500 and resistance around 22,800; analysts also shared short-term buy calls on Zydus Lifesciences and Whirlpool of India.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published28 Oct 2026, 04:48 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Top 2 stocks to buy for short-term: Zydus Life, Whirlpool by Nagaraj Shetti
Top 2 stocks to buy for short-term: Zydus Life, Whirlpool by Nagaraj Shetti (Photo: AI generated )
AI Quick Read

Stock market today: Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on Wednesday, 28 October as rising oil prices weighed on investor sentiment. Jio Platforms, however, hogged the limelight after its blockbuster market debut made it the country's second-largest company by market capitalisation.

Advertisement

The Nifty 50 fell 0.22% to close at 22,698.85, while the Sensex declined 0.48% to settle at 73,246.03. Both indices had dropped more than 1% during the session.

Nagaraj Shetti has recommended buying Zydus Lifesciences at 1,176, with a stop-loss of 1,123 and a target price of 1,268. He has also recommended buying Whirlpool of India at 830, with a stop-loss of 795 and a target price of 895. Both stock recommendations are for a timeframe of 2–3 weeks.

Also Read | Top stocks to buy in F&O segment:CDSL, Zydus Life, Sun Pharma by Jay Thakkar

Market Views - Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst of HDFC Securities

After reversing down from near the key hurdle of around 22,800 levels on Tuesday, Nifty 50 witnessed high volatility on Wednesday and closed the day lower by 50 points. A small green candle was formed on the daily chart with upper and long lower shadow. Technically, this market action signals high volatility in the market near the resistance and recovery was observed from the lower levels. The recent swing lows have been in an ascending order, which is signalling one more attempt towards 22,800+ in the near term.

Advertisement

Though, Nifty 50 declined on Wednesday, the underlying trend remains positive within high low range of around 22,500-22,800 levels. Hence, a decisive move above 22,800 is likely to bring renewed buying participation in the market. However, any weakness from here could find support around 22,500 levels.

Also Read | Top stocks to buy: Experts bet on BSE, GMR Airports, Nykaa, Zen Tech, 2 others

Stocks to buy

Buy Zydus Lifesciences at 1176, Stoploss 1,123, Target 1,268. Timeframe 2-3 weeks

• The downtrend for the last few weeks seems to have reversed sharply.

• We observe a formation of crucial bottom reversal pattern amidst broader range movement.

• The stock price is currently advancing towards the crucial hurdle of previous swing highs around 1,200-1,220 levels.

• Volume has started to expand during upside breakout in the stock price and daily RSI shows positive indication

Advertisement

Buy Whirlpool at 830, Stoploss at 795, Target at 895. Timeframe 2-3 weeks

• The recent down trend seems to have reversed on the upside sharply recently.

• The stock price surpassed above 10/20-day EMA on Tuesday and the stock price consolidated on Wednesday.

• It is expected to breakout of key resistance of down sloping trend line at 845-850 levels after the consolidation.

• Volume and RSI patterns indicate positive bias for the stock price ahead.

Also Read | Top stocks to buy: Experts bet on BSE, GMR Airports, Nykaa, Zen Tech, 2 others

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

Nifty 50Indian Stock MarketSensexOil PricesJio PlatformsStock Market TodayMarket DebutStocks To Buy
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events, JIO IPO Listing Today LIVE and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsTop 2 stocks to buy for short-term: Zydus Life, Whirlpool by Nagaraj Shetti - Check stop loss, targets
Advertisement
Read Next Story