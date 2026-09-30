Top 2 stocks to buy or sell for short-term: Cyient, Max Healthcare by Nagaraj Shetti - Check stop loss, targets

Stock market today: Indian equity benchmarks recorded their steepest monthly decline since March, while the rupee and benchmark bond also weakened as foreign investors moved away from riskier assets. Rising crude oil prices kept inflation concerns elevated, while interest-rate hikes by major global central banks added to pressure on emerging-market assets.

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The US Federal Reserve raised its key policy rate in September, alongside rate hikes by central banks in Australia, Europe and Japan. Higher US interest rates typically make the dollar and US bonds more attractive, putting pressure on emerging-market equities and currencies.

On Wednesday, 30 September, the Nifty 50 and Sensex ended marginally lower, declining 0.42% and 0.07%, respectively.

The Nifty 50 declined 6.1% in September to 22,620.45, while the BSE Sensex fell 5.8% to 72,480.29. It was the second consecutive monthly decline for both benchmarks.

Analysts expect the downside for the benchmarks to remain relatively limited following the recent sell-off, but said any recovery could face resistance from persistent Middle East risks. They added that the sustainability of a rebound would largely depend on an improvement in corporate earnings.

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Market Views - Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst of HDFC Securities The downside momentum continued in the market amid volatility on Wednesday, and Nifty 50 closed the day lower by 95 points. A small negative candle was formed on the daily chart with long upper shadow.

Technically, this market action signals a lack of strength to sustain the highs. Immediate resistance around 22,800 weighed heavily on the bulls and led to a sharp reversalof morning gains on Wednesday.

The underlying trend of the Nifty 50 remains negative. A weakness below 22,500 could trigger a further decline to the 22,200-22,100 levels in the near term. Any bounce back could find key resistance around the 22,800 levels.

Also Read | Top stocks to buy today: Sumeet Bagadia recommends 5 shares to buy on Sept 25

Stocks to buy Buy Cyient at ₹ 1,098; Target at ₹ 1,185; Stoploss at ₹ 1,050; Timeframe 2-3 weeks The range-bound action of the last month has resulted in an upside breakout on Wednesday, and the stock price closed higher. Bullish patterns like higher tops and bottoms are intact, and the stock price is attempting to move higher after the higher bottom formation. Volume and RSI patterns indicate more upside in the near term.

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Sell Max Healthcare Institute at 925; Target at ₹ 870; Stoploss at ₹ 955; Timeframe 2-3 weeks The healthcare stock has been in a downtrend over the last couple of months. We observe bearish patterns, such as lower tops and bottoms, over the period. Currently, placed at the edge of a decisive breakdown of an important support of ₹910 levels (previous swing lows). A rise in volume is observed during a breakdown in the stock price, and the daily RSI shows a bearish signal.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.