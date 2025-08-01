The agrochemical industry in India is a significant and growing sector of the economy.

Recent estimates put the market size at $9 billion in 2025, expected to reach$12.7 billion by 2030at a CAGR of7.1%.

Indian agrochemical products are exported to over 140 countries, with major markets including the US, Brazil, and Europe. Several companies have taken advantage of global growth and strong domestic demand.

Here are the top three agrochemical companies in India that have seen strong growth.

#1 PI Industries

PI Industries is one of India's leading agriscience and fine chemical companies. It offers a broad product portfolio in agrochemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and speciality plant nutrients. It has a strong presence in both domestic and international markets.

The company has done well on the financial front with sales growing at 14.6% CAGR in last three years and profits growing at 25.3% in the same period.

Going forward, the company plans to launch new innovative products and expand into horticulture crop solutions. It’s also targeting growth in exports and global market penetration, aiming to increase its international revenue share.

The company has also earmarked significant amounts towards investment in R&D and sustainability initiatives.

PI Industries is expected to perform well and remain a leading player in the agri-sciences and speciality chemicals sector in the foreseeable future.

#2 Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience

The company is a dedicated crop protection company primarily engaged in the manufacturing, formulation, supply, packaging, and job work services of various pesticides and agrochemicals.

The product portfolio includes insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, plant growth regulators, and other agrochemical products.

The company has reported revenue growth of 21% CAGR over the last three years, while the net profit CAGR was 53.5%.

Operationally, Aristo Bio-Tech plans to maintain and potentially expand manufacturing and contract services for pesticides and agrochemicals, serving both domestic and international markets.

The company has a significant product portfolio (257 registered products) and provides contract manufacturing for multinational clients. These will continue to drive the growth momentum of Aristo Bio-Tech.

#3 Nova Agritech

Nova Agritech is a research-based agricultural input manufacturer. It specialises in a broad range of products including soil health management, crop nutrition, biostimulants, biopesticides, integrated pest management (IPM), crop protection products, and new agri-technologies.

It also supports precision farming technologies, such as soil-testing tools and agricultural drones, to aid modern farming practices.

The company has done well on the financial front. Its compounded sales growth was 16.3% in the last three years, and its net profit growth has been a whopping 65% in the same period.

Moving forward, Nova Agritech plans to invest substantially in product development in crop protection, including herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

The company is also exploring new markets and product lines to broaden their offerings in the agrochemical sector.

Conclusion

Increasing agricultural production demands and the need for better crop protection and higher yields will drive theagrochemical sector in India.

Rising global demand for cost-effective and efficient crop protection solutions, has made India a key player in herbicide exports, now serving top markets like the US, Brazil, and Japan.

Overall, the Indian agrochemical industry has strong growth prospects driven by rising food demand, increasing farm mechanisation, supportive policies, and rising exports, making it a key and expanding sector in the country’s agricultural landscape.

Investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations ofthe stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.

