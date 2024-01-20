Top 3 breakout stocks to watch out (one of them looks undervalued)
Summary
- These three stocks recently hit their all-time high. Data suggests there’s still a lot of steam left in the rally
In the current bullish market, a plethora of stocks have surged, garnering high valuations. Yet, there still exist undervalued stocks available at a good bargain. These stocks not only offer a safety margin in their valuations but also show promising signs of aligning with the market's upward momentum, potentially heralding a prolonged bullish phase.