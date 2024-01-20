Top 3 breakout stocks to watch out (one of them looks undervalued)

In the current bullish market, a plethora of stocks have surged, garnering high valuations. Yet, there still exist undervalued stocks available at a good bargain . These stocks not only offer a safety margin in their valuations but also show promising signs of aligning with the market's upward momentum, potentially heralding a prolonged bullish phase.

This scenario presents a potential win-win if navigated astutely.

Let's focus on three such stocks:

#1 Ganesh Housing Corp

Part of the Ganesh Group, founded in 1991, this company has solidified its presence in and around Ahmedabad. It boasts one of the largest developable land banks in the city, spanning 500 acres, and focuses on residential projects targeting mid to high-income segments, alongside ventures into commercial, retail, and township projects.

On Friday, the company's shares soared 20%, hitting a new all-time high of ₹610 on the BSE, following a remarkable performance in the third quarter of FY24.

Sales skyrocketed to ₹1.8 billion, a 171.4% increase, while net profit surged a massive 376% to touch ₹1 billion.

Remarkably debt-free since a peak of ₹6.5 billion in FY19, the company's ongoing projects like Million Minds Phase 1 (IT SEZ) are progressing well, with robust cash inflows expected from upcoming ventures, the management said in an earnings presentation.

With the Union Budget 2024 on the horizon, positive sector and homebuyer incentives could further boost the company's prospects.

Full-year performance for FY24 will likely be robust as well, as earnings and sales have surged, with one full quarter remaining.

Shares of Ganesh Housing traded at a PE multiple of 12.9x, compared to its 5-year average of 23.6x.

If we look at the price to book value (P/BV) multiple, the stock traded at a P/BV multiple of 3x compared to 5-year average of 1x.

With expectations of strong quarters ahead, the valuation multiples could go up and the company remains a top contender for re-rating.

#2 HUDCO

A government undertaking, Hudco benefits from central support, including board representation and access to low-cost funds.

The company has been pivotal in financing housing and urban development in India.

In the past five days, shares of Hudco have soared 20% increase, driven by anticipation of strong quarterly earnings and urbanization trends expected in the upcoming budget.

On 27 December, HUDCO signed a financing pact with Gujarat government to invest ₹145 billion for financing housing and urban infrastructure projects in the state.

Also, increased allocation for the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana will bolster its prospects.

With a stable credit profile and substantial government backing, Hudco is poised for growth, evidenced by its high dividend yield and consistent shareholder rewards. It boasts a dividend yield of 2.5% on its current market price.

While growth has remained stagnant for the past three years, the company could see improvement in full year numbers given government's focus on housing infra.

#3 Voltamp Transformers

A leading manufacturer of oil-filled power and distribution transformers, Voltamp Transformers has a diverse customer base spanning multiple industries - power, oil refineries, textile, chemical, real estate, automobile, infrastructure, and steel.

On Friday, the company's shares hit a record high of ₹8,100, fuelled by positive market sentiment and in anticipation of its Q3 earnings.

With a strong order book and steady performance, the company's stock has tripled in value since 2021. As of September 2023, it had an order book exceeding ₹14 billion.

During 2021-2023, the stock has surged threefold. And now, it is trading at a PE ratio of 31x, well above its five-year median PE of 14x.

Despite the implied high valuations, FII's have invested heavily in the stock. They have amped up their stake from 14% in the quarter ending June 2023 to 22.3% in September 2023, marking a rise of 8.3%.

Despite high valuations, significant foreign institutional investment indicates confidence in its growth potential, particularly in the context of the energy transition and increased government and private investment in manufacturing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com