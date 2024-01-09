Top 3 commodity stocks to watch out for in 2024

Tata Steel's CEO, TV Narendran, forecasts rising steel demand, propelled by infrastructure development. The company plans to invest ₹100 billion annually to increase capacity by 1-2 million tonnes, maintaining its market share. It has already spent ₹86.4 billion in the first half of FY24, aligning with its ₹160 billion annual budget. Future plans include expanding production at Kalinganagar and Angul and significant investments in the downstream sector.