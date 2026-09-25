Subscribe

Top 3 stock picks by Vaishali Parekh: Samvardhana Motherson, Zuari Industries, GHCL Textile | Target, stoploss

Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommends Samvardhana Motherson International, Zuari Industries, and GHCL Textiles as top stocks. She provides specific buy levels, targets, and stop-loss levels for each stock. 

A Ksheerasagar
Published25 Sep 2026, 11:45 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Top 3 stock picks by Vaishali Parekh: Samvardhana Motherson, Zuari Industries, GHCL Textile | Target, stoploss
Top 3 stock picks by Vaishali Parekh: Samvardhana Motherson, Zuari Industries, GHCL Textile | Target, stoploss(AI generated image for representational purposes only)
AI Quick Read

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President – Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, has recommended three stocks for the near term, with Samvardhana Motherson International, Zuari Industries and GHCL Textiles among her picks. Her recommendations include specific buy levels, targets and stop-loss levels for each stock.

Advertisement

Nifty, Bank Nifty outlook: Can bulls defend 23,000 and 54,500?

Vaishali Parekh said Nifty overall witnessed a rangebound session sustaining the important 23000 zone and in the final hours indicated some revival to end in the green near 23150 level with bias and sentiment still maintained with a cautious approach.

The index, as mentioned earlier, would have the 23000 zone as the crucial support zone failing which the overall trend would turn having 22600 and 22200 levels as the next important support zones which can be tested in the coming days. On the upside, the 23600 level shall be the important resistance zone which needs to be breached decisively.

On Bank Nifty, Parekh said the index sustained the low made in the previous session at 55350 zone and with a sluggish session visible ended in the green near 55600 level with bias maintained with a very cautious approach and would need a significant revival from current rate.

Advertisement

The index would have the major support at 54500 level and thereafter, the important and crucial level at 53000 zone which needs to be sustained failing which the overall trend would turn weak. On the upside, a decisive move above the hurdle at 56700 level is necessary to improve the bias as of now.

Parekh added that the support for the day is seen at 23000 levels, while the resistance is seen at 23400 levels. BankNifty would have the daily range of 55000-56000 levels.

Also Read | Top stocks to buy today: Sumeet Bagadia recommends 4 shares to buy
Also Read | Over 25 Nifty 500 stocks hit fresh 1-year highs this week

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations

Regarding stocks, Vaishali Parekh, has recommended three stocks for the near term: Samvardhana Motherson International, Zuari Industries and GHCL Textiles.

1] Samvardhana Motherson International: Buy at 165.70, Target 175, Stop Loss 162

Advertisement

2] Zuari Industries: Buy at 290, Target 307, Stop Loss 284

3] GHCL Textiles: Buy at 139, Target 148, Stop Loss 136

Also Read | Nifty 50 posts biggest weekly drop in 6 years. Can bulls roar back?
Also Read | Four-day upper circuit streak drives this small-cap stock up 74%

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

Stocks To BuyStocks To WatchStocks In NewsStocks To Watch In Trade
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsTop 3 stock picks by Vaishali Parekh: Samvardhana Motherson, Zuari Industries, GHCL Textile | Target, stoploss
Advertisement
Read Next Story