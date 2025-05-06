Top three stocks to buy today, 6 May, recommended by Ankush Bajaj

Why it’s recommended: On the daily chart, the stock gave a falling wedge breakout at ₹2,700, after which a strong rally followed, pushing the price above ₹3,000. This rally is expected to continue towards ₹3,150 in the short term, as the next supply zone lies around that level. The stock has also broken its 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, which further confirms the bullish trend.