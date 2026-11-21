Stocks to buy | Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market continued their positive momentum last week. The Nifty 50 index ascended 2.61%, while the BSE Sensex appreciated 2,300 points. Among sectors, the PSU Bank index gained the most, rallying 6.72%, whereas the Metal index was the top loser, shedding 2.94%. During the week, the key benchmark indices Nifty 50 and Sensex successfully cleared the 25,500 and 83,000 resistance marks.

Stock market prediction by Sumeet Bagadia Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the bias in the Indian stock market has improved following the sharp rally in Indian indices. The Choice Broking expert said the Nifty 50 daily chart displays a strong bullish candlestick formation, signalling a decisive breakout above its recent consolidation range.

Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 index, Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking said, “Immediate support for the Nifty 50 index is at 25,500–25,600, while resistance stands at 25,920–26,000.”

The Choice Broking expert said the RSI stands at 78.13, above its average of 75.61, reflecting strong upward momentum in overbought territory. PCR at 1.69 points to aggressive put writing and a bullish derivatives setup, while India VIX rose 7.50% to 17.32, indicating heightened volatility alongside the sharp upward move.

“Holding above the 25,500–25,600 breakout zone will be key for the index to sustain its bullish trajectory toward the 26,000 mark,” Bagadia added.

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty index, the Choice Broking expert said, “Immediate support for the Bank Nifty index is at 63,500–64,000, while resistance is placed at 64,800–65,000. The large-bodied bullish candle with negligible upper shadow confirms strong institutional accumulation; however, given the steep vertical run-up, the index may encounter brief pauses or mild profit booking near the psychological 65,000 hurdle before resuming its uptrend.”

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today Regarding stocks to buy on Monday, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these three shares: Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, and HDFC Life Insurance.

1] Axis Bank: Buy at ₹ 1446 | Target ₹ 1630 | Stop-loss ₹ 1355. Axis Bank share price has surged into uncharted territory, pressing directly against the upper boundary of a multi-year ascending parallel channel after registering a lifetime high of ₹1,450.00 and trading near ₹1,446.00 on the monthly timeframe. Following a solid rebound from the 20-month EMA support shelf, the counter has formed an expansive, wide-range bullish marubozu-style monthly candle that absorbs several months of prior consolidation. The stock remains firmly aligned in a structural primary uptrend, trading comfortably above its ascending 20, 50, 100, and 200-month exponential moving averages.

2] Bajaj Finance: Buy at ₹ 1122 | Target ₹ 1275 | Stop-loss ₹ 1045. Bajaj Finance share price is maintaining strong upward traction on the weekly timeframe, consolidating constructively right above its multi-month breakout zone of ₹1,090– ₹1,105 to trade near ₹1,122.00. Following a sharp rebound from the 100-week EMA support floor, the stock has formed a narrow high-base candle that successfully absorbs weekly profit-taking and turns prior overhead resistance into a firm polarity shelf. The counter remains in a well-structured primary uptrend, trading comfortably above its ascending 20, 50, 100, and 200-week exponential moving averages.

3] HDFC Life Insurance: Buy at ₹ 589 | Target ₹ 670 | Stop-loss ₹ 547. HDFC Life share price has delivered a strong structural reversal on the monthly timeframe, surging decisively from its multi-year horizontal demand band around ₹500– ₹520 to trade near ₹589. Following a prolonged corrective descent from its peak of ₹820.75, the stock has formed a prominent bullish engulfing-style monthly candlestick that completely erases the prior months' losses and reclaims the 100-month exponential moving average. This aggressive recovery reflects substantial institutional accumulation at major historical support levels and sets the stage for a broader trend turnaround.