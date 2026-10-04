Top 3 stocks to buy: HDFC Bank, Infosys, BEL by Ganesh Dongre | Target price, stop-loss for IT, defence and bank shares

Stocks to buy | Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi: The Indian equity benchmarks ended the week on a sharply negative note, with the Nifty 50 declining nearly 3.11% to close at 22,421, while the Bank Nifty declined 2.03% to close at 54,450. Sectoral performance remained weak, with most major sectors witnessing declines in the range of 2–6% during the week. From a macro perspective, geopolitical uncertainties remained elevated, particularly amid ongoing US–Iran tensions and broader developments in the Middle East. Rising crude oil prices, along with higher global bond yields, further added to concerns over inflation, liquidity and overall market sentiment.

Ganesh Dongre of Anan Rathi | Stock market view Ganesh Dongre, Assistant Vice President — Equity Research at Anand Rathi, believes the Nifty has moved into an oversold zone following the recent sharp decline. The correction has been driven by a combination of global risk-off sentiment and concerns surrounding the US Federal Reserve’s interest-rate outlook. The possibility of further rate hikes in the coming quarters remains a key concern for global equity markets, while the upward bias in the US 10-year Treasury yield could continue to influence risk appetite and foreign fund flows.

Nifty 50 outlook On the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi said, the Nifty 50 index continues to face strong resistance in the 23,500–23,600 zone, which also coincides with the broader 200-day EMA resistance area. The index recently slipped towards 22,500, close to the previous low set in March 2026, suggesting the market is approaching an important technical support level. A sustained weekly close above 23,000 would help improve the near-term technical setup and could open the possibility of a recovery towards the 23,800–24,200 zone.

“On the downside, 22,000–22,200 remains an important support zone, as this region represents a previous significant support area. Given the sharp correction and oversold conditions, the market could witness bouts of volatility followed by sideways consolidation in the coming weeks,” said Dongre.

Bank Nifty outlook On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi said, the key benchmark index remained under significant selling pressure and continues to trade below its 200-day EMA around 56,400, making this an important technical zone to monitor. The index is currently positioned near a crucial support area, with the next major support placed around 52,700. On the upside, 56,000–56,500 remains an important resistance zone.

“A decisive and sustained breakout above 56,500 would strengthen the near-term technical structure and could indicate the possibility of a recovery towards higher levels. Until such a breakout occurs, volatility and selling pressure at higher levels cannot be ruled out,” the Anand Rathi expert said.

Ganesh Dongre's stock recommendations today Regarding stocks to buy on Monday, Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi recommended these three top stocks: HDFC Bank, Infosys, and BEL.

1] HDFC Bank: Buy at ₹710 to ₹720 | Target ₹760 | Stop Loss ₹680;

2] Infosys: Buy at ₹1020 to ₹1040 | Target ₹1180 | Stop Loss ₹980; and

3] BEL: Buy at ₹390 to ₹395 | Target ₹410 | Stop Loss ₹380.