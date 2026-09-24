Top 3 stocks to buy or sell tomorrow: Divis Lab, MCX, Maruti Suzuki by Chandan Taparia - Check stop-loss, targets

Stock market today: The domestic benchmark indices witnessed their sharpest fall in nearly 10 weeks on Thursday, as a surge in crude oil prices heightened inflation concerns and dampened investor sentiment. Financial stocks were among the biggest drags amid worries over proposed limits on insurance distribution commissions.

The Nifty 50 plunged 1.64% to close at 23,063.10, while the BSE Sensex dropped 1.67% to 73,580.54. Both benchmarks recorded their steepest single-day decline since 8 July.

Ahead of the closing auction session, which coincided with the weekly BSE derivatives expiry, the Nifty and Sensex were down 1.64% and 1.48%, respectively.

Meanwhile, National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) shares gained 1.8% in their debut trading session, after opening at a modest 0.8% premium to the IPO issue price.

On the Nifty options front, Chandan Taparia, Head Derivatives & Technicals, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said that the maximum call OI is at 23,200 then 23,500 strike, while maximum put OI is at 23,000 then 22,500 strike.

“Call writing is seen at 23,200, then 23,250 strike, while Put writing is seen at 23,100, then 23,050 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range between 22,600 and 23,500 zones, with an immediate range between 22,800 and 23,300 levels,” said Taparia.

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Nifty 50 Outlook Nifty 50 index opened with a gap down of around 220 points and remained in a negative trend throughout the session amidst high volatility. All recovery attempts failed to gain momentum as bears remained dominant and kept the index subdued throughout the session. It formed a bearish candle on the daily frame and closed near its lower band, reflecting bearish sentiment.

“Now till it holds below 23,100 zones, weakness could extend towards 22,900 then 22,800 levels, while on the upside, hurdles have shifted lower to 23,200 then 23,300 zones,” said Taparia.

Bank Nifty Outlook Bank Nifty index opened with a gap down by more than 800 points and remained under selling pressure for the most part of the session, and drifted to the 55,350 zone. It formed a bearish candle on the daily scale as selling pressure was seen in higher zones, and it posted the lowest daily close in the last seventy-two sessions.

“Now till it holds below 55,500 zones weakness could be seen towards 55,000 then 54,750 levels while on the upside hurdle is seen at 55,750 then 56,000 zones,” the MOFSL analyst added.

Stocks to buy Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy tomorrow, 25 September 2026. Taparia recommends buying Divis Laboratories, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) and Maruti Suzuki India 27th October Futures shares.

Divis Laboratories | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 10,000 | Stop Loss: ₹ 9,400 Stock is in overall uptrend and holding gains in spite of broader market weakness. It is on the verge of giving range breakout on daily chart and trading near life highs. It is perfectly respecting 20 DEMA & ADX is rising which implies that ongoing up move has strength.

MCX | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 3,650 | Stop Loss: ₹ 3,350 Stock has given trend line breakout on daily chart and holding well above the same. It has formed a strong bullish candle on daily scale and supports are gradually shifting higher. Breakout is supported by surge in volumes which has bullish implications. It is holding above all crucial moving averages and Momentum indicator RSI is positively placed.

Maruti Suzuki India| Sell | Target Price: ₹ 11,500 | Stop Loss: ₹ 12,350 Stock is in a downtrend and has given a fresh breakdown indicating increasing selling pressure. It has formed a bearish Marubozu candle on the daily chart reflecting strong supply at higher levels. The stock continues to form lower highs for the last seven weeks, keeping the overall price structure weak and bearish.