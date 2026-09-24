Top 3 stocks to buy or sell tomorrow: Divis Lab, MCX, Maruti Suzuki by Chandan Taparia - Check stop-loss, targets

Stock market today: The domestic benchmark indices witnessed their sharpest fall in nearly 10 weeks on Thursday, as a surge in crude oil prices heightened inflation concerns and dampened investor sentiment. Financial stocks were among the biggest drags amid worries over proposed limits on insurance distribution commissions.

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The Nifty 50 plunged 1.64% to close at 23,063.10, while the BSE Sensex dropped 1.67% to 73,580.54. Both benchmarks recorded their steepest single-day decline since 8 July.

Ahead of the closing auction session, which coincided with the weekly BSE derivatives expiry, the Nifty and Sensex were down 1.64% and 1.48%, respectively.

Meanwhile, National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) shares gained 1.8% in their debut trading session, after opening at a modest 0.8% premium to the IPO issue price.

On the Nifty options front, Chandan Taparia, Head Derivatives & Technicals, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said that the maximum call OI is at 23,200 then 23,500 strike, while maximum put OI is at 23,000 then 22,500 strike.

“Call writing is seen at 23,200, then 23,250 strike, while Put writing is seen at 23,100, then 23,050 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range between 22,600 and 23,500 zones, with an immediate range between 22,800 and 23,300 levels,” said Taparia.

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Nifty 50 Outlook Nifty 50 index opened with a gap down of around 220 points and remained in a negative trend throughout the session amidst high volatility. All recovery attempts failed to gain momentum as bears remained dominant and kept the index subdued throughout the session. It formed a bearish candle on the daily frame and closed near its lower band, reflecting bearish sentiment.

“Now till it holds below 23,100 zones, weakness could extend towards 22,900 then 22,800 levels, while on the upside, hurdles have shifted lower to 23,200 then 23,300 zones,” said Taparia.

Bank Nifty Outlook Bank Nifty index opened with a gap down by more than 800 points and remained under selling pressure for the most part of the session, and drifted to the 55,350 zone. It formed a bearish candle on the daily scale as selling pressure was seen in higher zones, and it posted the lowest daily close in the last seventy-two sessions.

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“Now till it holds below 55,500 zones weakness could be seen towards 55,000 then 54,750 levels while on the upside hurdle is seen at 55,750 then 56,000 zones,” the MOFSL analyst added.

Stocks to buy Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy tomorrow, 25 September 2026. Taparia recommends buying Divis Laboratories, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) and Maruti Suzuki India 27th October Futures shares.

Divis Laboratories | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 10,000 | Stop Loss: ₹ 9,400 Stock is in overall uptrend and holding gains in spite of broader market weakness. It is on the verge of giving range breakout on daily chart and trading near life highs. It is perfectly respecting 20 DEMA & ADX is rising which implies that ongoing up move has strength.

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MCX | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 3,650 | Stop Loss: ₹ 3,350 Stock has given trend line breakout on daily chart and holding well above the same. It has formed a strong bullish candle on daily scale and supports are gradually shifting higher. Breakout is supported by surge in volumes which has bullish implications. It is holding above all crucial moving averages and Momentum indicator RSI is positively placed.

Maruti Suzuki India| Sell | Target Price: ₹ 11,500 | Stop Loss: ₹ 12,350 Stock is in a downtrend and has given a fresh breakdown indicating increasing selling pressure. It has formed a bearish Marubozu candle on the daily chart reflecting strong supply at higher levels. The stock continues to form lower highs for the last seven weeks, keeping the overall price structure weak and bearish.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.