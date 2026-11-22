Stocks to buy | Ganesh Dongre's stock recommendations: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market ended the week on a strong positive note, with the Nifty gaining nearly 2.50% to close at 25,800, while the Bank Nifty witnessed a sharp rally of approximately 6%, settling at 64,635. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil prices declined towards $92 per barrel, providing significant relief to global markets.

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Sectoral performance remained broadly positive, with most major sectors gaining between 1% and 5%. Banking and cement emerged as the top-performing sectors, rallying nearly 4% during the week. Meanwhile, India VIX continues to trade around the 16 mark, suggesting that volatility remains relatively elevated despite the sharp recovery in the equity markets. Global developments, particularly developments in the Middle East and US–Iran relations, along with movements in crude oil prices, will remain important factors influencing market sentiment.

Ganesh Dongre's stock market views Ganesh Dongre, AVP — Equity Research at Anand Rathi, believes the Indian stock market bias has improved, as the Nifty 50 index has witnessed a remarkable recovery of more than 15%, supported by strong buying interest at lower levels. The 50-stock index rebounded from the 22,200–22,500 support zone, recovered above its 200-day moving average and subsequently crossed the crucial psychological mark of 25,000. The recovery gained further momentum as the Nifty moved above its previous monthly high of 24,700 and approached its February 2026 high, indicating a significant improvement in overall market sentiment.

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Nifty 50 prediction Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 index, Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi said the Nifty has maintained a strong bullish structure, consistently forming higher highs and higher lows on the weekly chart. Having surpassed its earlier resistance levels of 23,200, 24,700 and 25,500–25,600, the index has now closed at 25,800. The immediate psychological resistance of 26,000 will be an important level to watch.

“A sustained move above 25,800–26,000 could open the door for a broader trading range of 25,700–26,500, with the possibility of retesting its previous high of 26,400. A decisive breakout above 26,500 would further strengthen the bullish outlook and potentially pave the way for fresh record highs,” said Dongre.

The Anand Rathi expert said that the 24,800–25,000 zone is expected to act as an important support area, coinciding with the previous breakout region. As long as the Nifty sustains above this zone, the broader technical structure is likely to remain positive. However, a decisive weekly close below 24,800 could weaken the prevailing bullish momentum and trigger renewed selling pressure.

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Bank Nifty outlook Decoding the technical chart pattern of the Bank Nifty index, Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi said that the key benchmark index witnessed strong buying interest during the week, gaining approximately 6% and settling at 64,635. The index has comfortably moved above its earlier resistance zone around 59,100 and the psychological mark of 62,000, indicating a significant improvement in momentum in the banking sector.

“A sustained move above 64,600–65,000 could open the door for an upside move towards 66,000. On the downside, 62,000 will act as immediate support, followed by the important support zone of 59,500. Holding above these levels would help maintain the positive technical structure,” said Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi.

Ganesh Dongre's stock recommendations today Regarding stocks to buy on Monday, Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi recommended buying these three shares: Swiggy, Tata Chemicals, and Amber Enterprises.

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1] Swiggy: Buy at ₹179 | Target ₹190 | Stop-loss ₹175;

2] Tata Chemicals: Buy at ₹640 | Target ₹700 | Stop-loss ₹610; and

3] Amber Enterprises: Buy at ₹6750 | Target ₹7300 | Stop-loss ₹6300.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).