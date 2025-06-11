Top 3 stocks to buy today, 11 June, as recommended by Ankush Bajaj

However, a contrasting view emerges from the derivatives segment. The total call open interest (OI) stands at 17.49 crore, while the total put OI is 15.07 crore, resulting in a bearish difference of -2.42 crore. The trend in OI is also bearish, with call OI change at 2.84 crore surpassing the put OI change of 1.30 crore, leading to a negative differential of -1.54 crore. The maximum call OI continues to be concentrated at the 26,000 strike, while the maximum Put OI is at the 24,000 strike. Notably, the highest addition in put OI was seen at the 25,100 strike, indicating strong positioning by bulls to defend this level. The put-call ratio (PCR) at 0.86 suggests a cautious undertone, with some bearish pressure visible despite bullish price action.