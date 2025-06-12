Top three stocks to buy today, 12 June, as recommended by Ankush Bajaj

Why it’s recommended: The stock is showing strong momentum with the daily RSI above 60 and rising, indicating building strength. On the daily chart, TCS is poised to break out of an inverse head and shoulders pattern, a bullish reversal signal. Additionally, on the lower time frame, the stock has formed a falling wedge breakout on the upside, further supporting the bullish view. If the breakout sustains, the stock is likely to head toward ₹3,512– ₹3,520 in the short term.