Top 3 stocks to buy today: Expert Ankush Bajaj's picks for 14 May

Nifty Technical Analysis

The Nifty saw a flat to negative opening and thereafter remained in a downtrend throughout the day. It closed in the red, down ~346 points, ending the session at 24,578. On the daily charts, the index has formed a Harami candlestick pattern, indicating short-term indecision. However, the broader structure remains weak. The bearish view will persist unless Nifty decisively closes above 24,900. Thus, minor degree pullbacks towards the resistance zone of 24,800–24,900 should be considered as a selling opportunity.