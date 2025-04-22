Markets
Top 3 stocks to buy today, 22 April: Raja Venkatraman recommends
Raja Venkatraman 4 min read 22 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- Expert stock picks: Here are three stocks to buy, as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader, for Tuesday, 22 April.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Buoyed by strong Q4 earnings from private banks and a rally in mid- and small-cap stocks, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex notched their fifth straight session of gains on 21 April.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less