Top 3 stocks to buy today: Stock market expert Ankush Bajaj's picks for 23 May
Ankush Bajaj 5 min read 23 May 2025, 06:00 AM IST
SummaryTop three stocks to buy today: Discover Ankush Bajaj's expert stock picks for Friday, 23 May. Get insights into top performing stocks and informed investment decisions.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
On Thursday, 22 May, the Indian stock market opened with a sharp gap-down, driven by weak global cues and renewed profit booking. Throughout the session, the broader market remained under pressure, with selling seen across key sectors. Although there was a notable recovery in the second half, especially in banking and large-cap stocks, it wasn’t enough to lift the indices into positive territory. The late rebound, however, signaled that short-term support levels might be holding.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story