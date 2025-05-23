Top 3 stocks to buy today: Stock market expert Ankush Bajaj's picks for 23 May

Why it’s recommended: After making new highs, the stock witnessed two days of selling pressure. However, in the last two sessions, it has formed strong green candles that have effectively covered the recent dip. On the 45-minute chart, HAL has also given a breakout from a triangle pattern, which indicates a potential target of around ₹5,400+. This breakout, along with price strength, suggests the possibility of a strong rally in the stock.