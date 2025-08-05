Top 3 stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 5 August
Ankush Bajaj 6 min read 05 Aug 2025, 05:50 AM IST
Summary
Market expert Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks to buy on 5 August.
On Monday, 4 August, the Nifty 50 advanced by 157.40 points or 0.64%, ending the session at 24,722.75, while the BSE Sensex rose 418.81 points or 0.52%, closing at 81,018.72. The Bank Nifty showed no major momentum, finishing flat with a negligible gain of 1.75 points, at 55,619.35, reflecting ongoing stress in the financial space despite broader market recovery.
topics
