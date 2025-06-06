Top 3 stocks to buy today, recommended by Ankush Bajaj

Momentum indicators reflect a similar tone. The hourly RSI is at 56, showing healthy strength, while the hourly MACD is in positive territory, indicating a continuation of short-term bullish momentum. On the daily chart, the RSI stands at 55, and while the MACD remains marginally on the short side, it is beginning to flatten — a sign of waning bearish momentum. If Nifty sustains above 24,750 in the next session, further upside toward 24,900 and 25,000 remains likely.