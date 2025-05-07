Top 3 stocks to buy today. Expert Ankush Bajaj's picks for 7 May
Ankush Bajaj 5 min read 07 May 2025, 06:00 AM IST
SummaryTop three stocks to buy today: Discover Ankush Bajaj's expert stock picks for Wednesday, 7 May. Get insights into top-performing stocks and informed investment decisions.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Stock market today: Indian stock markets ended lower on Tuesday, 6 May, as rising tensions between India and Pakistan, coupled with weak global cues ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision, dampened investor sentiment.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less