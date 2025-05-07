Top 3 stocks to buy today. Expert Ankush Bajaj's picks for 7 May

On the hourly timeframe, Nifty’s trend has shifted to sideways with a slightly bearish bias in the very near term following a strong upward move. The hourly chart shows a potential double top formation around the 24,500 mark – the index made a high of approximately 24,588 on May 2 and formed a lower high near 24,526 on May 5, failing to sustain above the 24,500 level on both occasions.