Top three stocks to buy today: Expert Ankush Bajaj's picks for 16 May
Ankush Bajaj 6 min read 16 May 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryTop three stocks to buy today: Discover Ankush Bajaj's expert stock picks for Friday, 16 May. Get insights into top-performing stocks and informed investment decisions.
The Nifty 50 saw a volatile session with a strong recovery in the second half on Thursday, making a low of 24,494 and a high of 25,116 before closing at 25,062.10, up 395.20 points or 1.60% from the previous session. On the daily charts, the index formed a large green candle with strong volume, signalling a decisive breakout above the psychological level of 25,000.
