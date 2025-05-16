Top three stocks to buy today: Expert Ankush Bajaj's picks for 16 May

On the daily charts, the index has formed a large green-bodied candle with strong volumes, marking the highest close since the 15 October 2024 fall. The breakout above the key resistance of 25,000 indicates bullish strength. Immediate resistance now lies at 25,125, and a sustained move above this level may trigger further upside toward 25,300–25,400. Meanwhile, 25,000 has now become a near-term support, followed by 24,800.