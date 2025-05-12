Top 3 stocks to buy today: Expert Ankush Bajaj's picks for 12 May

Nifty technical analysis

Nifty daily chart

The Nifty saw a gap down opening and thereafter consolidated throughout the day. It closed in the red, down ~266 points. On the weekly charts, the index has formed an Engulfing Bear candlestick pattern at the 61.82% Fibonacci retracement level (24,500) of the entire September to April decline. The daily momentum indicator has given a negative crossover which is a sell signal. Thus, minor degree pullbacks towards the resistance zone of 24,100–24,150 should be considered as a selling opportunity.