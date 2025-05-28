Top 3 stocks to buy today: Stock market expert Ankush Bajaj's picks for 28 May

Top 3 stocks to buy today, recommended by Ankush Bajaj:

Buy: BHEL Ltd (current price: ₹ 260)

Why it’s recommended: On the daily chart, the stock has closed above ₹255 level, which was the 50% retracement of the recent high and low, indicating strength and potential for further upside. Additionally, on the lower time frames, the stock has given a triangle breakout, which confirms the bullish setup and suggests a potential rally in the stock.