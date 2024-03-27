Top 3 VFX stocks to add to your watchlist

On 12 March it acquired an 80% majority stake in the two-time Oscar-winning North American outfit Tippett Studio. The acquisition will give Phantom control over the operations and monetary aspects of the legendary visual effects production company founded by Oscar-winning filmmaker Phil Tippett. It is expected to result in a significant revenue growth of 20-25% during the 2024-25 financial year. The company says Tippett Studio has several upcoming projects with major Hollywood studios.