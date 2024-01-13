Markets
Top 4 companies that will benefit from govt’s electrolyser incentive scheme
Equitymaster 7 min read 13 Jan 2024, 03:27 PM IST
Summary
- These 4 Indian green hydrogen companies are gearing up to capitalise on the PLI scheme
Beneath the vibrant tapestry of India's industrious landscape, a profound transformation is taking shape. The nation, once heavily reliant on fossil fuels, is now poised to embrace a future fuelled by a clean and sustainable energy source: green hydrogen.
