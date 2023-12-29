Top 4 sectors to watch out for in 2024 for better returns
The article outlines India's thriving economic landscape, emphasizing robust GDP growth, healthy corporate earnings, and promising sectors poised for investment - building materials, BFSI-NBFCs, manufacturing, and autos and ancillaries.
Indian economy is at a long-term secular megatrend where the relationship with the historical is being muddled with distinct secular drivers creating inflection that is of greater prominence for the current investment landscape. The risks to the macro are skewed towards the global slowdown, and geo-political mayhem that seed intermittent periods of volatility in the Indian equities market.
