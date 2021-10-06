Top 4 stock picks by ICICI Securities with 3 months time frame

Genus Power: The power sector index has given a breakout above last one decade’s highs, indicating a structural turnaround after multi year underperformance. Genus Power, a key beneficiary of smart meter reform, is on the verge of challenging its 2008 and 2018 highs, suggesting a change of orbit for the share price and is expected to outperform in coming months.

