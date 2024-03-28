Markets
Top 5 blue-chip companies with upside potential
Equitymaster 7 min read 28 Mar 2024, 12:43 PM IST
Summary
- Amid the turbulence of the small-cap meltdown, the resilience and potential of top blue-chip companies are evident, and investors are turning to these stocks as safe havens.
In the tumultuous world of stock markets, where small-cap stocks are experiencing a meltdown, the focus has shifted to large caps with unwavering stability and promising growth prospects. These stocks, commonly known as blue chips, have weathered previous storms and remain resilient in a volatile market.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less