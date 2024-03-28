Top 5 blue-chip companies with upside potential

In the tumultuous world of stock markets, where small-cap stocks are experiencing a meltdown , the focus has shifted to large caps with unwavering stability and promising growth prospects. These stocks, commonly known as blue chips, have weathered previous storms and remain resilient in a volatile market.

In this article, we turn our attention to the top five companies from the Nifty 50 that are currently down more than 10% in 2024. Let's see why they are down and what the future holds.

#1 UPL Sustainable Agri Solutions

The company is in the business of agrochemicals, industrial chemicals, chemical intermediates and speciality chemicals, and the production and sale of field crops and vegetable seeds.

UPL SAS is the top 1crop-protection company in India, with a 13% market share. Through its agritech platform Nurture it is connected to more than three million registered farmers, 85,000 retailers and 25,000 dealers.

The stock is down 23% in 2024 after the company reported a consolidated loss of ₹1,220 crore during the December 2023 quarter. Its net profit stood at ₹1,090 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Destocking continued to weigh down the global agrochemical market during the quarter. Overall, prices remained stable quarter-on-quarter in the crop protection business but came off significantly compared to the high base of the previous year amid intense post-patent price competition.

The company's shares also fell after it was announced that Shriram Finance would replace UPL in the Nifty. However, this is expected to be temporary. The management is optimistic about improved performance in the fourth quarter of FY24 and the first quarter of FY25. It expects normalised business performance from the second quarter of FY25. Its foremost priority is reducing debt.

UPL also has a pipeline of products worth$ 8.5 billion across various stages of development and catering to different regions and crop combinations.

Based on the pipeline, it is confident of increasing its innovation rate from 14% to 24% by FY27 and achieving a 50% revenue contribution from differentiated and sustainable products within this time frame.

View Full Image Graphic: Equitymaster

#2 LTIMindtree

The company provides a wide range of IT services such as application development maintenance, enterprise solutions, infrastructure management services, testing, analytics and artificial intelligence.

It is the result of a merger between LT Infotech and Mindtree. In May 2022, LTI announced that it would merge with Mindtree through a scheme of amalgamation as approved by the respective boards.

The stock has experienced weakness this year and is down 17% on the back of integration challenges, senior management exits, and near-term demand slowdown.

The company also reported weaker-than-expected results for the December 2023 quarter. Revenue rose 4.6% while net profit increased 17%. Operating margin expanded to 15.4% year-on-year but fell short of its expectations of ending the fiscal year at 17-18%.

Growth was impacted by more furloughs than expected and a continued slowdown in discretionary spending. The management has indicated that growth in the March 2024 quarter will mirror the December 2024 quarter due to persistent pressure on clients’ spending.

The business environment for the IT industry continues to be challenging. Higher-than-expected US inflation and concerns about delayed interest-rate cuts have already affected client spending and this is expected to continue. Because of this, growth of theIndian IT sectoris uncertain in the near future. However, the company has a few tailwinds.

Positives on the margin front are falling attrition, lower employee headcount, a focus on improving utilisation and the continuation of the hybrid model.

The company's deal wins are also strong at $1.5 billion, up 15% sequentially. The deal pipeline is robust and its financials are also strong.

LTIMindtree's revenue has grown at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45% while net profit has grown at a CAGR of 43%. Return on equity and return on capital employed are also strong at 28.6% and 37.7%, respectively.

View Full Image Graphic: Equitymaster

#3 Asian Paints

Established in 1942, it is India's largest paints company, renowned for its wide range of products including varnishes, enamels and lacquers. It operates in 15 countries with 26 production sites around the world, serving customers across 60 nations with various brands such as Apcolite and SCIB.

However, recent concerns over increased competition from Grasim Industries, which is entering the decorative-paints segment with Birla Opus, have led to a correction in the stock price – it is down 17% in 2024.

With the launch of Birla Opus, Grasim aims to secure second place in the decorative-paints market that Asian Paints currently dominates.

However, Asian Paints has strategically diversified into non-paint businesses over the past decade, and offers a comprehensive home decor solution. The stock also stands to benefit from real estate demand, which is expected to be robust in 2024.

The company's financials have stood the test of time. Asian Paints's revenue has grown at a CAGR of 20% over the past three years while net profit has grown at a CAGR of 15%. Its return on equity is strong at 27.7% while return on capital employed is a robust 34.4%.

View Full Image Graphic: Equitymaster

#4 HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank is the largest private-sector bank in India with more than 8,000 branches. It has a large market share in most retail loan categories such as unsecured, vehicles, and even in mortgages after its merger with HDFC Ltd.

The stock is down 16% so far this year. Key reasons include a miss in net interest margins (NIM) due to increased fund costs, elevated provisions, and decade-low growth in earnings per share (EPS)in Q3.

Investors are worried the bank will need to play the deposit pricing game to garner a high volume of deposits, thus shrinking its margins and dampening profitability. The anticipated cut in repo rates has also added to the pessimism.

However, the long-term story of the lending major remains intact. From 2019 to 2023 the bank's advances have doubled at a CAGR of 18.9%.

The bank’s non-performing assets (NPAs) have also remained steady in the range of 0.3% to 0.4% – the lowest in the industry – since FY18. This indicates the company hasn't taken any unnecessary risks to expand its business. Its net interest margin (NIM) has also been rising every year since 2018. Its strong franchise, the huge synergies from the merger, and the long runway for growth make it a good stock for your watch list.

View Full Image Graphic: Equitymaster

#5 HUL

Hindustan Unilever (HUL), part of the Unilever Group, is India's leading FMCG companywith a portfolio of over 44 brands spanning 14 categories such as fabric solutions, home and hygiene, skin care, and food.

Despite its dominance of the market, the stock has been volatile over the past year and is down 15% in 2024. This underperformance is due to poor quarterly performance.

On a quarterly basis, the company reported a 0.5% dip in sales and a 5.6% dip in net profits in the December 2023 quarter. HUL has faced challenges with negative realisations in the home care and beauty & personal care segments, falling below expectations. Rising input costs have also put pressure on the stock.

The increasing price of palm oil and the robust performance of competing oils also hit the stock as palm oil is a key raw material for HUL’s body washes and a few food products.

However, the company recently announced a collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh government for palm oil production, with investments exceeding ₹300 crore. Localising palm oil production could improve cost efficiencies, lower forex volatility, and ensure a more secure supply chain.

So, while the stock could experience pressure in the near term, in the long term it is expected to see a recovery in both pricing and volume growth.

In a competitive landscape featuring multinational, national and regional FMCG firms, HUL holds either the top spot or a strong second position in most of the categories in which it operates.

Its portfolio targets various market segments, including premium, mid-range and economy, setting it apart from competitors that are focused solely on the premium or mass markets.

View Full Image Graphic: Equitymaster

Conclusion

Amid the turbulence of the small-cap meltdown, the resilience and potential of top blue-chip companies are evident and investors are turning to these stocks as safe havens. Their established track records, strong fundamentals and strategic positioning make them formidable contenders for long-term investment strategies.

However, investors should proceed with caution.

While bluechips present compelling opportunities, it's crucial for investors to conduct thorough due diligence, considering factors such as valuation, industry trends, and macroeconomic indicators.

Also, past performance is not always indicative of future results, and bluechip companies are not immune to downturns or market corrections.

Investors should maintain a diversified portfolio to mitigate risk and avoid overexposure to any single sector or company.

Happy investing!

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com