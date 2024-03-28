Top 5 blue-chip companies with upside potential

The bank’s non-performing assets (NPAs) have also remained steady in the range of 0.3% to 0.4% – the lowest in the industry – since FY18. This indicates the company hasn't taken any unnecessary risks to expand its business. Its net interest margin (NIM) has also been rising every year since 2018. Its strong franchise, the huge synergies from the merger, and the long runway for growth make it a good stock for your watch list.