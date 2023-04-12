Top 5 breakout penny stocks to add to your watchlist

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com

Here's a quick view of the above companies based on their financials.

The company also reported decent Q3 results where profit almost doubled to ₹211.2 million (m) YoY.

Pennar Industries has gained momentum in recent months on the back of receiving orders worth approximately ₹8.5 bn.

Click on the image to enlarge

In the past one year, shares of the company have gained over 100%.

Being an established player in the industry, the company has clients like Ashok Leyland, Lloyds Insulation, L&T Construction, HUL, among others.

The company's products have a significant presence in sectors like infrastructure, automobiles, power, general engineering, building & construction, refineries, white goods, railways, solar, etc.

Last on this list is Pennar Industries.

The company recently declared its best ever quarterly results and is set to report double-digit growth in bottomline in 2023.

Click on the image to enlarge

Globe Commercials declared bonus shares in January 2023 in the ratio of 1:1. That’s when the stock started to make big moves and turned quite volatile.

In 2022, it decided to foray into a new business and started dealing in agriculture commodity and e-commerce solutions. It further plans to leverage the opportunity in e-commerce solutions space providing stock delivery points, warehousing facilities, etc.

The company is engaged in the business of agriculture commodities and e-commerce solutions.

Next on the list is Globe Commercials.

The company’s topline and bottomline are set to get a multifold boost on the back of its strong order book. In 2022, it reported revenue of ₹1.1 bn. This is expected to cross ₹6.7 bn in 2023. Profit is expected to see a ten-fold jump.

Click on the image to enlarge

In the past one year, shares of the company have gained over 300%.

One big jump was when it got the Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway worth more than ₹10 bn from Gayatri Projects.

The company’s revenue has significantly improved in the past couple of years on the back of a growing order book.

It works as a sub-contractor in executing various national highway road projects awarded by government authorities such as Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Hazoor Multi Projects is a Mumbai based company. It was initially engaged in the business of construction of residential projects. In 2021 it changed business and got into infrastructure development.

Third on the list is Hazoor Multi Projects (erstwhile Hazoor Hotels).

In 2022, the company underwent a stock split and also declared bonus shares.

It recently received more orders from Bangladesh. The company's order book now stands at around ₹492 million (m).

Shares of the company have been on a roll ever since it received multi-million-dollar export orders from Bangladesh for cotton exports.

Click on the image to enlarge

In the past one year, shares of the company have gained around 400%.

The company came out with its initial public offering (IPO) in January 2019 and was listed on the BSE under the SME category.

Axita Cotton is engaged in the production and trading of cotton seeds and cotton bales. The company is involved in the ginning and pressing of cotton. It has over 48 double roller ginning machines.

Next on the list of breakout penny stocks is Gujarat based textile company.

With strong tie-ups with major players, Medico is all set to move towards its next leg of growth.

The company has repeatedly declared stellar quarterly numbers. Its quarterly net profit for September 2022 and December 2022 have been the best in nearly 2 years. It’s all set to declare double digit growth for FY23.

The company generates more than 95% of its revenue from the export market. Client concentration remains a key concern as the top 5 customers account for over 70% of its total revenue in 2022.

Click on the image to enlarge

Ever since the company announced a sub-division, its shares have been on a roll. The company’s board decided to split shares of face value of ₹10 into fully paid up equity shares of ₹2 each in February 2023.

The company has the latest WHO-GMP and ISO 9001-2008 certifications. Its state of the art manufacturing unit has also been approved by the National Drug Authority of Uganda, Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, and Malawi, to name a few.

It manufactures tablets, capsules, and dry syrups. It was converted into a public listed company in January 2017.

Incorporated as a private limited company by Haresh Mehta, the company is a pharma formulations manufacturing company.

First on the list is Medico Remedies.

These stocks are shortlisted using Equitymaster powerful Indian stock screener

In today’s article, let’s take a look at the top breakout penny stocks of 2023.

They can also be risky as there is often limited information available about these companies and their fundamentals.

These stocks can be lucrative investments if investors can identify them early.

Breakout penny stocks are penny stocks experiencing a sudden and large increase in price, often due to positive news or market sentiment.

