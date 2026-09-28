Top 5 Breakout stocks to buy: KPI Green, Crisil, Manyavar, Prudent, Go Digit by Sumeet Bagadia | Target, stop-loss

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended five stocks for tomorrow — KPI Green Energy, CRISIL, Vedant Fashions, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services and Go Digit General Insurance — based on their technical setups and price Momentum. His recommendations, along with stop-loss and target levels, are as follows:

1] KPI Green Energy: Buy at ₹ 357, stop loss at ₹ 340, and target ₹ 392 KPI Green Energy is showing a positive shift in its daily price structure after breaking out from a well-defined trading range with notable volume, signaling renewed buying participation and stronger price acceptance.

The stock is also trading above both the 21-Day and 50-Day EMAs, keeping the broader trend supportive and reinforcing the breakout setup. Momentum remains firmly positive, with the RSI sustaining above the 60 mark and indicating continued bullish strength. The recent price expansion keeps the technical structure favorably positioned. With 340 serving as the key risk level, sustained follow-through above the breakout area could extend the upside move towards the 392 target.

2] CRISIL: Buy at ₹ 4,650, stop loss at ₹ 4,420, and target ₹ 5,120 CRISIL continues to maintain a strong bullish price structure on the daily chart, marked by a consistent sequence of higher highs and higher lows. The stock has also moved beyond its established trading range with volume support, reflecting renewed participation on the upside. Price action remains well placed above the 21-Day and 50-Day EMAs, while the 200-Day EMA is providing a crucial base and has been sustained successfully.

Additional support has been observed near the lower Bollinger Band around the 200-Day EMA, strengthening the downside cushion. With 4,420 as the key risk level, continued momentum could take the stock towards 5,120.

3] Vedant Fashions (Manyavar): Buy at ₹ 541, stop loss at ₹ 515, and target ₹ 600 Vedant Fashions has gained fresh upward traction on the daily chart after clearing the highs of the previous two sessions, indicating a positive shift in near-term price action. The broader trend structure is receiving additional support from a bullish EMA crossover, with the 50-Day EMA moving above the 200-Day EMA, signaling improving medium-term momentum.

The RSI is also holding above the 50 mark, pointing towards a mildly positive momentum bias and continued buyer interest. These technical developments keep the stock positioned on a constructive footing. The 515 level remains crucial from a risk perspective, while sustained strength could help the stock progress towards the 600 target.

4] Prudent Corporate Advisory Services: Buy at ₹ 3,171, stop loss at ₹ 3,030, and target ₹ 3,470 Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, at a cmp of 3,171, is witnessing buying interest from a significant support area on the daily timeframe. The stock has taken support along a rising trend line, indicating that the broader upward structure remains intact. The lower Bollinger Band is also aligned with this trend line support, creating a strong confluence and improving the probability of a rebound. A piercing line candlestick formation near the support zone further signals a potential shift in short-term sentiment and renewed demand at lower levels.

The technical setup therefore points towards a possible reversal, provided the support holds. With 3,030 defined as the stop-loss, the stock could potentially advance towards 3,470.

5] Go Digit General Insurance: Buy at ₹ 263, stop loss at ₹ 250, and target ₹ 290 Go Digit General Insurance has witnessed a decisive breakout from its recent consolidation phase, accompanied by a noticeable rise in trading volumes, indicating stronger market participation. The stock has also demonstrated resilience around its 21-Day EMA and has managed to sustain closing prices above this short-term trend indicator, supporting the positive price structure.

Momentum indicators have further turned constructive, with a bullish crossover appearing on the MACD, suggesting improving buying momentum. The combination of range expansion, volume confirmation, and positive momentum signals points towards the possibility of further upward movement. With 250 serving as the key stop-loss level, the stock could potentially move towards the 290 target if the breakout sustains.