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Top 5 breakout stocks to buy: PVRINOX, JK Tyre, ICICIGI, Texmaco Rail, Mishra Dhatu by Sumeet Bagadia | Target, stoploss

Sumeet Bagadia believes the short-term trends of the Indian stock market has turned sideways-to-bearish

Asit Manohar
Updated30 Sep 2026, 10:26 PM IST
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Stock market prediction: Immediate support is placed at 22,500–22,600, while 22,800 and 23,000 remain key hurdles on the upside, says Sumeet Bagadia.
Stock market prediction: Immediate support is placed at 22,500–22,600, while 22,800 and 23,000 remain key hurdles on the upside, says Sumeet Bagadia.(Photo: Choice Broking, AI)

Sumeet Bagadia's shares recommendations: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market remained under pressure despite stronger-than-expected domestic industrial output, as Brent crude neared $105 a barrel and the US 10-year bond yield, around 5.25%, continued to present a challenging backdrop for domestic risk assets.

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Elevated crude prices threaten to add to inflationary pressures and weigh on the rupee, while higher US Treasury yields increase the relative attractiveness of dollar-denominated assets. Unless both begin to moderate, foreign portfolio flows could remain subdued, and recovery attempts may struggle to gain lasting traction.

Stock market prediction | Nifty, Bank Nifty outlook

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market is biased to the sideways to bearish side. The Nifty 50 index closed at 22,620.45, down 95 points (-0.42%), after recovering from the opening weakness and touching an intraday high of 22,809, before sharp profit-booking in the second half dragged the index to near 22,595.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Sumeet Bagadia said, “The failure to sustain higher levels has shifted the short-term setup towards a sideways-to-bearish structure, though the index continues to hold the weekly 200-SMA support zone. Immediate support is placed at 22,500–22,600, while 22,800 and 23,000 remain key hurdles on the upside.”

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On the suggestion to the long-term investors, Bagadia said, “Despite the recent extended decline, the long-term support zone and historical tendency after prolonged losing streaks could keep the scope for a recovery alive if 22,500–22,600 holds.”

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Sumeet Bagadia said, “The index finished above the previous session’s high with a strong bullish candle. The close above the previous day’s high marks a notable improvement in the short-term setup, shifting the structure towards a sideways-to-bullish bias. Immediate support is now seen at 54,200–54,000, while 54,900–55,000 is the key resistance zone.”

Bagadia said that sustaining above the support band could allow the ongoing rebound to extend further in the coming sessions.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stocks today

Regarding top breakout stocks today available after the close of the Indian stock market on Wednesday, Sumeet Bagadia recommended these 5 shares: PVR INOX, JK Tyre, ICICC Lombard, Texmaco Rail, and Mishra Dhatu.

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1] PVR INOX: Buy at 1243 | Target 1370 | Stop Loss 1180;

2] JK Tyre: Buy at 347 | Target 380 | Stop Loss 330;

3] ICICC Lombard: Buy at 1590 | Target 1750 | Stop Loss 1510;

4] Texmaco Rail: Buy at 131 | Target 145 | Stop Loss 125; and

5] Mishra Dhatu: Buy at 437 | Target 480 | Stop Loss 416.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author

Asit Manohar

Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More

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