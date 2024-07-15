Top 5 companies poised for massive business expansion

The SaaS business contributed 32.9% of the total revenue for FY24, driven by strong traction with key enterprise accounts and new clients in airlines, OTAs, car rentals, and cruise liners. The distribution segment accounted for 22.1% of the total revenue, recognized as an elite connectivity partner by Expedia for the second consecutive year. The marketing and technology (martech) business contributed 45% of the total revenue, supported by robust growth in the paid digital marketing segment and continued success in social media management with leading hospitality brands in North America.