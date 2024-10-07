Markets
Top 5 debt-free stocks to watch out for in 2025
Equitymaster 7 min read 07 Oct 2024, 12:07 PM IST
Summary
- These debt-free giants offer valuable insights into what it takes to succeed without relying on borrowed money.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In today’s market, many investors seek stability, especially in uncertain economic times. Financial strength is a key factor that can provide peace of mind, and one indicator of stability is a company's ability to operate without debt.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less