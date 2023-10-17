Markets
Top 5 defence stocks to watch out in Nifty's run-up to 40,000
Equitymaster 6 min read 17 Oct 2023, 10:52 AM IST
Summary
- As Nifty inches towards new highs, these defence stocks could also benefit given the massive push by the government
The Nifty 50 index has grown significantly in 2023, from around 17,000 to over 20,000. It has shown remarkable resilience and growth and remains determined to reach the coveted 40,000 milestone in the long run.
