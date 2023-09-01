Markets
Top 5 high dividend yield PSU stocks growing at amazing speed
Equitymaster 9 min read 01 Sep 2023, 12:01 PM IST
Summary
- These five PSUs are the perfect combination of dividend and growth. Do you own any?
PSU stocks in India have been in focus ever since the government showed serious intent towards infra, defence and railway sectors.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less