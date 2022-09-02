Top 5 Indian stocks that foreign investors have been buying this year2 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 02:11 PM IST
- Foreign portfolio investors selling in the first half of 2022 was largely driven by financials and IT
The trajectory of inflation going ahead in the US will be a key determinant of foreign investors' flows in general towards emerging markets (EMs), including India. Overall foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows for CY22 can be clearly demarcated into the selling phase of H1CY22 and now resumption of buying in H2CY22, as per domestic brokerage and research firm ICICI Securities.