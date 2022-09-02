Top 5 Indian stocks that foreign investors have been buying this year

The massive outflow, in anticipation of a 1960s-80s type of extreme QT cycle, was probably an overreaction which is correcting via inflows seen since July 2022. Although not as extreme as originally thought, QT cycle seems to continue, which will result in bouts of volatility from FPIs although the phase of ‘unprecedented relentless selling’ seems to be behind us, as per the brokerage. Using the final FPI flows data from NSDL, which includes primary inflows as well, inflows from FPIs stand at $6.8 bn so far in H2FY22 till 30th August 2022.