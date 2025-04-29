Markets
Top 5 large-cap stocks that FIIs and DIIs bet on in March 2025
Equitymaster 8 min read 29 Apr 2025, 02:47 PM IST
SummaryForeign and domestic institutional investors ramped up their exposure to India’s large-cap giants in March, signalling a clear flight to stability and long-term value amid global uncertainty. Here are the five stocks that stood out.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have played a pivotal role in supporting India’s equity markets, driving liquidity and market depth. In particular, FIIs—buoyed by India’s strong economic fundamentals and corporate earnings outlook—have steadily increased their exposure.
